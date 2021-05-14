Seahawks sign 4 players to roster ahead of weekend rookie minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed four players to the roster ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp, which is set to take place from May 14-16.

Seattle signed safety Joshua Moon, safety LaDarius Wiley, defensive tackle Walter Palmore and defensive end Marcus Webb.

None of the four free agents are rookies, but all are allowed to participate in the camp.

This will mark Webb’s second stint in Seattle as he had signed with the Seahawks last spring as an undrafted free agent.

