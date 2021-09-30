Seahawks sign 3 to practice squad, designate 2 to return to practice

The Seattle Seahawks announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, including the placement of tight end Gerald Everett on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, the Seahawks signed three players to the practice squad: wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II, tight end Ryan Izzo and quarterback Jake Luton, who was just waived on Tuesday.

Finally, Seattle designated two players to return to practice from the injured reserve list. Tight end Colby Parkinson and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi each have 21 days before they must be added to the active roster or returned to the injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

