Seahawks sign 10 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts
With their 2022 season officially in the books, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of 10 practice squad members to reserve/future contracts.
Offensive lineman Greg Eiland
Seattle Seahawks tackle Greg Eiland stretches before NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Linebacker Chris Garrett
Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Chris Garrett (48) during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt (62) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Center Joey Hunt
Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Joey Hunt (53) runs off of the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver Cade Johnson
Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) catches a pass during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Tackle Jalen McKenzie
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie (71) works with head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Cornerback Chris Steele
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Chris Steele (26) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Running back Darwin Thompson
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys pursues Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Wide receiver Connor Wedington
Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Connor Wedington (5) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.
Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Easop Winston (86) during practice at FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports