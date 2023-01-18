Seahawks sign 10 practice squad players to reserve/future contracts

With their 2022 season officially in the books, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of 10 practice squad members to reserve/future contracts.

Offensive lineman Greg Eiland

Seattle Seahawks tackle Greg Eiland stretches before NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Linebacker Chris Garrett

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Chris Garrett (48) during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt (62) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Center Joey Hunt

Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Joey Hunt (53) runs off of the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Cade Johnson

Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) catches a pass during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tackle Jalen McKenzie

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie (71) works with head coach Mike Vrabel during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, July 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Cornerback Chris Steele

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Chris Steele (26) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Darwin Thompson

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys pursues Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Connor Wedington

Sep 7, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Connor Wedington (5) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Easop Winston (86) during practice at FC Bayern Munich at Sabener Strabe. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

