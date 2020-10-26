Seahawks shouldn't pass up chance to trade for Everson Griffen, Carlos Dunlap originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks missed out on Everson Griffen this summer, but now they have another shot to land the veteran pass rusher. Ian Rapoport shared on Monday that the Cowboys are open to dealing Griffen now that they're 2-5 and their season appears to be going nowhere without Dak Prescott.

This is an interesting one: The #Cowboys have made it known that DE Everson Griffen is available in a trade, source says. About half of his $6M salary is left for a team looking for edge help. Makes sense with Dallas’ record. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020

Seattle has just over $3 million in cap space, which should be enough to assume the remainder of Griffen's one-year deal. However, creating some space wouldn't be an issue if needed. Griffen has 2.5 sacks on the season for Dallas, a total that would lead the Seahawks.

The Seahawks should also be keep tabs on Carlos Dunlap, another standout veteran pass rusher who is notably unhappy in Cincinnati. He got into it with a Bengals coach on Sunday and has also put his house on the market. It seems like a matter of time before the two sides part ways, whether it's Dunlap being released or traded.

Markus Golden was traded from the Giants to the Cardinals last week for a sixth-round pick. The price tag via trade for Griffen or Dunlap should be in the same ballpark.

"This is just the facts: We're in on everything we can know of," Pete Carroll said on Monday. "If there legitimately has been conversation from a particular team, John (Schneider) knows it, and he's on it. That means we're listening to whatever the options are, and we're trying to figure the options out and see what's best. There's a lot of factors in all this.

"We're constantly shopping."

Seattle is desperate for pass rush help with Bruce Irvin on Injured Reserve and Darrell Taylor still on NFI. The Seahawks are on pace for just 24 sacks this season, and, most recently, failed to register a single quarterback hit against Kyler Murray in Week 7.

The Seahawks offense is one of the best in the NFL, capable of scoring and keeping up with any team in football. But Seattle would be wise to add outside reinforcements to a defense that has been a liability through three games.

Fans know that. Carroll knows that. Schneider knows that. Which is why it would be a surprise to see Seattle stand pat with the trade deadline one week away.