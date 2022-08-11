Seahawks DE Shelby Harris not a fan of ‘stupid’ Guardian Caps

You may have noticed that NFL players at a few different positions – namely linemen, linebackers and tight ends – have been wearing something extra on their helmets at training camp. The new Guardian Caps are required to be worn by players at those spots during practice through the first two weeks of the season.

One player who’s definitely not a fan is Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris, who thinks they’ll lead to bad habits. Here’s Harris after practice yesterday explaining why he thinks they’re stupid, per Pro Football Talk.

“They’re stupid… Because here’s the thing though, I get what they’re trying to do, but the main thing is, you might have guys that start leading with their head more because they’re used to not feeling it, and don’t know they’re doing it, because they have this big old helmet thing on. And then you get in the game, and next thing you know, they knock themselves out. I don’t know, I just don’t think this is necessarily the answer because of the fact that if you do get used to getting hit in the head with this, you wouldn’t even know.”

Harris came over from Denver as part of the Russell Wilson trade. He’ll be starting up front next to Poona Ford and Al Woods in Seattle’s new 3-4 defensive front. Harris is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

