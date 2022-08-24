Seahawks share clips of DK Metcalf, 3 others doing individual drills

Seahawks 2022 training camp officially ended on Sunday with the team’s last practice that was open to the public. The team is now officially in regular season mode prior to its final preseason game of the year on Friday against the Cowboys.

Here are a few video clips the team shared of several individual drills from yesterday’s practice.

DL L.J. Collier

LB Cody Barton

OLB Alton Robinson

WR DK Metcalf

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire