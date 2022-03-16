The Chargers are expected to finalize a trade with the Bears for Khalil Mack when the new league year is underway and that didn’t leave a spot for Uchenna Nwosu on the edge of their first-team defense.

Nwosu will head to Seattle to find that kind of role instead. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Wednesday that his client has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a two-year, $20 million contract.

There is $10.5 million in guaranteed money included in the deal.

Nwosu was a 2018 second-round pick by the Chargers and he started 15 times in his final season with the team. He had 40 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 2021.

Seahawks set to sign Uchenna Nwosu originally appeared on Pro Football Talk