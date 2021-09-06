Seahawks set to sign Bless Austin

The Seahawks have done some shuffling at cornerback ahead of the regular season and it is set to continue with the addition of a free agent this week.

Dave Wyman of KCPQ was the first to report that the team is set to sign former Jet Bless Austin to their secondary. He’ll be reunited with former teammate Jamal Adams in Seattle’s defensive backfield.

Austin was released as the Jets dropped to 53 players last week. He was a 2019 sixth-round pick and started 16 of the 18 games he played during his first two NFL seasons. He had 88 tackles and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

The Seahawks traded for Sidney Jones and traded away Ahkello Witherspoon in other recent moves at cornerback. D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers, Tre Brown, and Nigel Warrior are the other corners in Seattle.

