Quarterback P.J. Walker is playing very well for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks. The NFL’s Seahawks have Geno Smith as their No. 2 quarterback. Understandably, the Seahawks are taking a look at Walker.

Steve Levy said at the outset of Saturday’s game between the Seattle Dragons and Roughnecks that the Seahawks have sent scouts to the game in Houston to take a closer look at Walker.

Walker will be available to sign with an NFL team after Houston’s season ends. Given that they are the only unbeaten team in the XFL, Houston could be playing until the last weekend of the XFL season, which ends with a championship one day after the conclusion of the NFL draft.

The Seattle Dragons currently lead Houston, 6-0. For only the second time in 15 quarters played this year, the Roughnecks didn’t score.

Seahawks send scouts to see P.J. Walker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk