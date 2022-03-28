Seahawks send QBs coach Dave Canales to UNC for Sam Howell’s pro day

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks continue to do their due diligence on the 2022 quarterback class. Seattle’s quarterbacks coach Dave Canales has been making the rounds to watch the top QB prospects throw at their pro days recently, including Malik Willis at Liberty and Kenny Pickett at Pitt.

Add another one to the list. Today Canales is on hand at North Carolina to watch Sam Howell.

Howell (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) totaled 92 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions in college, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt and completing 63.8% of his throws.

Here’s a look at his UNC highlight reel.

