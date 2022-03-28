Seahawks send QBs coach Dave Canales to UNC for Sam Howell’s pro day

All 32 NFL teams will be at today’s UNC pro-day, including QB coaches from Texans, Seahawks, Commanders, Giants & Eagles to workout Sam Howell. UNC officials report second throwing session will be scheduled so HCs and GMs currently at NFL Owner’s meetings can see Howell workout. pic.twitter.com/1C0zdWy90S — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2022

The Seahawks continue to do their due diligence on the 2022 quarterback class. Seattle’s quarterbacks coach Dave Canales has been making the rounds to watch the top QB prospects throw at their pro days recently, including Malik Willis at Liberty and Kenny Pickett at Pitt.

Add another one to the list. Today Canales is on hand at North Carolina to watch Sam Howell.

Howell (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) totaled 92 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions in college, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt and completing 63.8% of his throws.

Here’s a look at his UNC highlight reel.

Related

Seahawks use official top-30 visit on Cincinnati CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

List