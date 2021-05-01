Seahawks select Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge at No. 56

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With no picks in the first round this year, the Seattle Seahawks had to wait an entire day to cast their first selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

At No. 56 overall, the Seahawks have selected Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge.

The Seahawks entered the draft with just three total selections this year so Seattle is next scheduled to pick in the fourth round at No. 129 overall and in the seventh round at No. 250, barring any trades.

Related

Seahawks sign free agent DT Robert Nkemdiche

Recommended Stories