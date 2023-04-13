NFL reveals list of 17 prospects invited to attend NFL draft
Here are the players who the NFL plans to have attend the NFL draft.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Young wasn't the favorite to go first overall in the draft as the week began.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each AFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
The Louisiana-Lafayette prospect was expected to be drafted in the middle rounds.
Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald take a look at the big four QBs expected to be drafted at the top of this month's NFL draft: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis & Anthony Richardson.
Much will change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, which NFL divisions are the most and least competitive? Yahoo Sports looked at various BetMGM odds and put together a composite picture.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
Carter reportedly met with the Eagles recently, and plans to visit the Bears next.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
Legal sports betting continues to be embraced by the NFL.
The Panthers say all four top QBs are in play for the top pick.
Carter will instead perform community service, pay a fine and serve 12 months probation.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
