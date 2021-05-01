Seahawks select Oklahoma CB Tre Brown with 137 pick in 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the 137th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Oklahoma corner Tre Brown. Seattle made the selection after trading down eight spots in the fourth round from 129 in a deal with the Buccaneers. The Seahawks picked up a sixth-rounder in the deal (217).

Seattle has now filled two of its biggest draft needs with its first two selections.

Brown is just 5-10 but played most of his college career on the outside. Many draft analysts project him as a slot corner in the NFL, but his quickest path to playing time in Seattle would be on the outside. The Seahawks already have Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair at nickel. There's a chance D.J. Reed's (5-9) success in 2020 helped John Schneider and Pete Carroll feel more confident selecting Brown.

Brown went to the Senior Bowl and spent most of his week in Mobile, Ala., working in the slot.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called Brown "small but feisty." Kiper added that the Oklahoma product is highly competitive but sometimes can be overly competitive, leading to penalties.

"I love his energy. I love how competitive he is," Kiper said.

Brown posted 2.0 sacks, four interceptions and 31 passes defended in 44 career games for the Sooners.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Brown a sixth round grade.

"Potential backup cornerback who could earn his keep thanks to maniacal effort as a special teams ace," Zierlein wrote in his profile of Brown. "Possesses a stout, strong frame and loves to turn press release into a physical challenge no matter how big the man is across from him. He's twitchy and quick for short-area attacks when allowed to play forward but gets overwhelmed by bigger receivers downfield, resulting in penalties and jump-ball losses. Brown is an excellent option on kick and punt coverage and can compete for kick return duties, but he must convince teams he has enough value as a backup slot corner to provide roster flexibility."

Assuming Reed will start on the left side in place of Shaquill Griffin, Brown will compete against Ahkello Witherspoon and Tre Flowers to start on the right side of Seattle's defense.

Each of Seattle's first two picks have experience returning kicks (D'Wayne Eskridge being the other, of course). Brown returned 55 kicks at Oklahoma for 1,207 yards.