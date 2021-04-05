Seahawks select offensive lineman Creed Humphrey in latest mock
The Seahawks have just three picks (for now) heading into the 2021 NFL draft. Seattle traded for guard Gabe Jackson to tighten up the offensive line, but might not yet be finished shoring up the front five. Patrik Walker of CBS Sports has the Seahawks taking Creed Humphrey out of Oklahoma with their first pick of the draft. Humphrey is a two-time Big-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year