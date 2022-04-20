Seahawks select LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. in Draft Wire mock

The final mock drafts of the year are being pumped out fast and furiously ahead of the actual event scheduled to kick off a week from Thursday. In the most recent mock by Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, the Seattle Seahawks stay put at No. 9.

“If the Seahawks do have their eye on a quarterback here, (Malik) Willis makes the most sense,” Easterling writes. “While Kenny Pickett’s small hands might not be a huge issue for some teams, they could be a problem if he plays in a cold, wet place like Seattle.”

See who moves up the board in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling https://t.co/zlpY0Zo1el — Draft Wire (@TheDraftWire) April 20, 2022

However, Willis is currently off the board at this point in his mock having gone to the Steelers just one pick ahead at No. 8 overall. Seattle next makes an about-face to go defense with its first pick of the draft, selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU.

“With Willis off the board, the Seahawks turn their attention to the defense, where they have a chance to land one of this year’s best overall prospects,” Easterling continues. “Stingley has been banged up over the last two seasons, but has top-five talent when healthy.”

