Seahawks select Florida OT Stone Forsythe with 208th pick in 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With the 208th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks selected Florida OT Stone Forsythe. Seattle traded up with the Bears to get Forsythe in exchange for Pick Nos. 217 and 250. That means that barring a trade back into the draft, the Seahawks draft class is complete with just three players.

Forsythe played in 40 games at Florida, including 28 starts. He started all 12 games in 2020 at left tackle.

Not only is his name apt for an offensive lineman, he has the athletic profile to match. Forsythe is a massive 6-foot-8 and 307 pounds.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Forsythe a Round 3-4 grade, which makes it understandable why John Schneider and Pete Carroll felt compelled to trade up to get him.

"Tale of two tapes with pass protection that is often starter-caliber on the NFL level while the run tape leaves a lot to be desired," Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of Forsythe. "He's a skyscraper, so getting his pad level to an optimal level will always be a challenge, but he has a tendency to lurch forward, allowing defenders to pull him off-balance as a run blocker. He's an adequate athlete in both phases and can make block adjustments on the second level. Forsythe gets the most from his length in pass protection with a stout punch, firm outside hand and above-average core strength to take early control of pass reps. His hands are strong and he resets them effectively when the rush gets into him early. He'll get pushed into panic mode from time to time against speed, and he's just average catching up with inside counters. The name of the game is pass protection and Forsythe's talent in that area should make him an NFL starter early on."

Seattle has both tackle spots taken care of for 2021, but both Duane Brown and Brandon Shell are scheduled to be free agents next offseason. Forsythe told reporters that he had a few pre-draft Zoom calls with the Seahawks coaching staff. He's been told that he will get reps at both tackle spots in training camp.