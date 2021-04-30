Seahawks select Creed Humphrey at No. 56 in Touchdown Wire mock

The start of the second day of the 2021 NFL draft is just hours away and Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire has now put the finishing touches on his second-round mock draft.

While he has a number of trades sprinkled throughout the night, Schofield has the Seahawks staying put and pulling the trigger on center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma to beef up Seattle’s offensive line.

“The Seattle Seahawks have just three picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and have a few needs including EDGE and cornerback,” Schofield starts. “While they cannot fill all of those holes with just one pick, they address a bit one, adding center Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma.

2021 NFL draft: Mocking the second round https://t.co/HPfCwMFivc — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) April 30, 2021

“Humphrey is experienced and powerful, and gives Pete Carroll and company a solid option in the interior on day one.”

The pick would not only be beneficial to Carroll and crew but would also put a smile on quarterback Russell Wilson’s face, knowing he has a little extra protection heading into the season.

All the action kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT and be sure and follow along with Seahawks Wire as we keep you updated on all the latest news!

