Seahawks secondary gets absurdly low ranking from Pro Football Focus

It’s been several years since the Seattle Seahawks had one of the best DB rooms in football. Heading into the 2022 season, we feel that may finally change. Armed with serious talent at safety, depth at cornerback and having plugged their hole in the slot, we feel this could be one of the strongest secondaries in the entire NFL this year.

Not everyone agrees. According to Pro Football Focus, this will actually be one of the worst in football. PFF has Seattle slotted all the way down at No. 30 in their secondary rankings. Only the Bears and Texans were placed lower.

“This is quite easily the scariest-looking cornerback group on paper in the NFL. And not for opposing offenses. If there is any silver lining, it’s that 2021 fourth-rounder Tre Brown outperformed expectations, albeit in limited playing time. On 162 coverage snaps as a rookie, he allowed only eight catches on 17 targets for 75 yards while playing exclusively on the outside.”

While we like PFF and generally trust their analysis, this feels way off. They are projecting Brown will start at outside cornerback opposite Sidney Jones, with returning veteran Justin Coleman in the slot and Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on the back end.

Diggs and Adams may be expensive, but they represent what might be the finest starting pair of safeties in the sport. Meanwhile, Coleman is one of the best nickel defenders in the league and both Brown and Jones played perfectly decent football last season. There’s also two very promising rookies behind them on this depth chart in Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen, who both might develop into the legitimate stars.

PFF is correct to put the Ravens at the top of their list, but putting this Seahawks secondary any lower than No. 15 just feels wrong. Let’s revisit this in November.

