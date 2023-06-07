Seahawks second-round draft pick OLB Derick Hall signs rookie deal

The Seahawks are almost done signing their 2023 draft class. Yesterday another box was checked as one of the team’s two second-round draft picks signed his rookie contract.

According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, former Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall is getting 85% of his signing bonus before training camp and has $100,000 guaranteed in the fourth year of his deal.

As the NFLPA pushes for guarantees for 2nd-round picks, Seattle’s @derick_hall9 just signed his rookie contract, which will pay a whopping 85% of his signing bonus before training camp plus a $100K guarantee in year 4 — both firsts for a 2nd-rounder. Negotiated by @NSAFootball — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2023

During his time in college, Hall (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) totaled 19.5 sacks, 29.5 tackles for a loss and five forced fumbles. He’ll be competing for playing time with Boye Mafe and several other young edge rushers that have yet to prove themselves at this level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now the only Seattle rookies that still remain unsigned are Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Sights and sounds from Day 1 of Seahawks minicamp

NFL Network predicts each game on the 2023 schedule

Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stand going into June

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire