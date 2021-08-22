Seahawks have second player carted off in first half vs. Broncos
No matter what the final score is, the story from tonight’s Seahawks game is going to be injuries.
Before the first snap, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven had to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury on the opening kickoff.
Now, another Seattle player is done for the evening. Wide receiver John Ursua also has a leg injury and had to be carted off, as well.
Cart coming out for Ursua now. Second time tonight, which obviously is terrible in any game let alone a preseason game.
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 22, 2021
To make things even better, receiver Aaron Fuller took a shot to the ribs on the same play and had to be checked out in the medical tent.
Denver leads 14-0 at the two-minute warning.
