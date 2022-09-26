Seahawks second half offensive woes continue into Week 3

The NFL season is young but the Seattle Seahawks are developing a concerning trait: their inability to perform on offense in the second half.

Through six-second half quarters this year, the Seahawks have managed to score only three points, and they came in Week 3 against the previously winless Falcons.

In Week 1 the Seahawks cruised to 17 first half points, then were subsequently shut out in the second half. Seattle only managed to net 47 more yards in the final two frames.

Against the Falcons, it was regrettably more of the same. Seattle had their way with 20 first half points but only managed a field goal on three final possession to end the game.

Even in the 27-7 loss to the 49ers, a game where the offense was actually shutout, they were somehow less effective in the second half. Seattle had sustained drives of 22, 53 and 51 yards, but in the second they had three possessions of 15 yards or less.

When asked if Atlanta was doing anything new defensively to make the Seahawks struggle in the second half, quarterback Geno Smith replied “Nothing different, we just didn’t score.”

The Seahawks will have to figure out a way to remedy these second half struggles, or they will risk falling to 1-3 against a Detroit Lions team that has shown an ability to play anyone in the NFL tough.

List

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from a sobering loss to the Falcons

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire