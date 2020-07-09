With uncertainty growing regarding fan attendance at NFL games this season, the Seattle Seahawks have joined a growing list of teams allowing season ticket holders to pause their memberships.

Here are the two options, as outlined in an email to season ticket holders on Thursday:

Pause your season ticket membership

One year deferral + request a refund for your 2020 payment or keep credit on account for 2021 renewal.

This will pause your season ticket membership and your seats will be released for the 2020 season only.

You will retain the ability to purchase same seating location in 2021 subject to state and local public health, CDC, and government mandates, as well as NFL and team policy.

Refunds will be applied to your most recently used card(s).

Please allow 4-6 weeks for your refund to be processed.

Wait and see

Keep credit on account as we confirm details and government mandates for the 2020 season.

No changes will be made to your season ticket membership at this time.

If stadium capacity or game schedule changes occur, you will still have priority for ticket options.

Any unused credits from 2020 will roll over to 2021 season ticket renewal or, upon request be refunded.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the Seahawks are the 14th team to provide season ticket holders with an option to opt out of attendance.

As we mentioned earlier this week, the Seahawks are working toward reducing their stadium capacity to fulfill the state's social distancing requirements. Depending on how coronavirus concerns play out in the state, the stadium could be at half capacity with empty rows and vacant seats.

The first game regular-season game that season ticket holders could possibly attend at CenturyLink Field is on September 20, when the Seahawks host the Patriots.

Seahawks season ticket holders can now opt out of 2020 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest