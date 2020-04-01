Seahawks to work with season ticket holders amid coronavirus outbreak

If you are a Seattle Seahawks season ticket holder, here's a bit of positive news.

Per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, the Seahawks have said they will work with season ticket holders who may have been impacted by COVID-19.

Seahawks have confirmed they are working to accommodate season ticket holders who may need to defer payments because of the COVID-19 crisis or need personalized payment plans. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 1, 2020

The team's website lists a final renewal payment of June 15 for 2020 season tickets, however a team spokesman said the Seahawks "are working with each season ticket holder to accommodate those who need personalized payment plans, which includes deferment."

The Seahawks now have a section on the site where 12s can find information on ways to help those impacted by COVID-19.

This is an uncertain and sometimes unnerving time for our city, our region and our world," the site says. "As a community of Pacific Northwesterners and 12s, it's an important time to work together and help.

As of now, there have been no announced changes to the 2020 NFL season. The NFL Draft is expected to go on as scheduled, despite the NFL shutting down all team facilities and discontinuing all physicals during the ongoing crisis.

Since 2003, the Seahawks have sold out every regular season game at CenturyLink Field.

