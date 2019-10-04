Seahawks score on most improbable completion in past two years

The Seahawks scored tonight’s first touchdown on the most improbable completion over the past two seasons in the NFL.

Next Gen Stats tweeted that Russell Wilson‘s 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett had a 6.3 percent chance of being completed.

Lockett was 0.2 yards from the sideline and 1.1 yards from the back of the end zone when the pass arrived, according to Next Gen.

The touchdown with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter put the Seahawks on top of the Rams 7-6, following Greg Zuerlein field goals of 47 and 32 yards.

The Seahawks since have added another touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Wilson to DK Metcalf and lead 14-6.