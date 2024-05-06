Seahawks save almost $2 million on new contract for CB Mike Jackson

According to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN, cornerback Mike Jackson has agreed to a new contract with the Seahawks.

Jackson was going to be playing under the restricted free agent tender this season, valued at $3.116 million. However, under the new deal he will only be getting about $1.22 million, saving the team roughly $1.89 million in cap space for 2024.

CB Mike Jackson agreed to a new deal with the Seahawks. Per a source, he now has a league-minimum base salary of $1.055M (not guaranteed) and got a $167,500 signing bonus. That drops his cap number from $3.116M (the RFA tender) to $1,222,500, creating about $1.89M in cap space. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 6, 2024

Jackson had been the team’s main backup at the right boundary cornerback position behind Riq Woolen. However, this move likely means he will be demoted to third behind rookie corner Nehemiah Pritchett, who took most of his snaps at rookie minicamp on the right side.

As of this morning the Seahawks only had about $1.6 million in cap space, so this should put them around $3.5 million total.

Seattle does have one extra spot on the roster thanks to offensive tackle Max Pircher’s international player exception. Bringing back either Jamal Adams or Rashaad Penny for depth are among the options for the Seahawks to fill that spot.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire