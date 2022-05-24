The Seahawks up for sale ‘soon’? NFL source tells TNT ‘no indications’ of that. So far.

The Seahawks, for sale?

That’s not what sources in the NFL team are telling The News Tribune about Seattle’s pro football team.

Not yet, anyway.

Portland-based John Canzano, a columnist for 20 years ending this year with The Oregonian newspaper who has connections with Portland’s NBA team, said Tuesday during his regular appearance on 93.3 KJR radio in Seattle “the Blazers and Seahawks will soon be put up for sale, which is required in the trust left by Paul Allen.”

Canzano, who hosts radio shows statewide in Oregon, also said Tuesday, per KJR host Jason Puckett, “Jody Allen wants to maintain a piece of the Seahawks if she can.”

A league source told the TNT Tuesday: “Since Jody Allen took over (as chair of the Seahawks following her brother’s death), there’s been no indication the Seahawks are up for sale” by the Paul G. Allen Trust.

“The team is not for sale.”

That doesn’t fully answer whether the Seahawks and Blazers will be sold “soon,” as Canzano reports.

Fellow NFL owners have to approve the sale of any franchise. The league would almost certainly know if the Paul G. Allen Trust, the entity the late Seahawks and NBA Portland Trail Blazers owner left behind following his death in 2018, requires the Seahawks be sold.

Canzano says it does.

“The Paul G. Allen Trust is massive and complex,” Canzano wrote Tuesday. “But those who have laid eyes on it tell me that the fate of Allen’s professional sports franchises isn’t murky.

“The franchises (including the Blazers) are to be sold.”

NFL rules require team owners have on file with the league a formal succession plan. The NFL has declined to outline what that was and is for Allen and his Seahawks.

A league spokesman for commissioner Roger Goodell did not respond to a message left Tuesday by the TNT about a possible sale of the Seahawks.

It’s been known from coach and top football authority Pete Carroll through general manager John Schneider and most who work in the Seahawks’ headquarters in Renton that it will take years for lawyers and processes to go through all of Paul Allen’s estate. The review of all his many assets — from environmental and social causes to computer science to air-launching satellites into space, his collection of rare music artifacts, and his Seahawks and Trail Blazers franchises — has continued for the last 3-1/2 years.

It’s possible lawyers for Allen’s estate will soon review what to do with the Seahawks and Blazers. But, again, a league source stressed to The News Tribune there been no indications of a sale.

Paul Allen, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder, became beloved by Seahawks fans and most in Seattle when he bought the team to keep it from moving to Southern California in 1996. Allen became beloved by Seahawks leaders when he kept the football people in charge of his new football team.

He hired Carroll from USC in 2010. That transformed the franchise. The Seahawks went on the best run of sustained success in franchise history. They won their only Super Bowl championship at the end of the 2013 season. They played in another Super Bowl the following season. They’ve made the playoffs eight of the last 10 years under Carroll and Schneider.

Late Seahawks owner Paul Allen raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Seattle won Super Bowl 48 in 2014. General manager John Schneider, far right, confirmed at the NFL combine on Wednesday that Allen’s sister Jody Allen is whom he reports to now. Paul Allen died in October.

Last fall Jody Allen gave Carroll, 70, a contract extension through the 2025 season. It’s believed to be worth more than $12 million annually, one of the richest deals for an NFL coach.

Last year Allen renewed Schneider’s contract as Seahawks GM through the 2027 draft.

Jody Allen is the chair of Vulcan, Inc. Bert Kolde is Vulcan’s executive vice president of sports strategy and operations, and Allen’s right-hand man on Seahawks ownership matters. Vulcan is the Seattle-based company Paul Allen founded to oversee his business activities and philanthropic efforts. After he pioneered personal computing with Bill Gates, he eventually spent $2 billion of his massive wealth (estimated by Forbes to be $20 billion in 2017) on philanthropic causes.

Carroll and Schneider said during and after the NFL draft last month how intricately involved Jody Allen was with the Seahawks’ draft. The team published photographs online of Jody Allen in the draft room talking with Carroll and Schneider before and after Seattle made its selections.

Carroll and Schneider remarked after the Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver in March how involved Jody Allen was with that massive decision.

The first lines of the team announcing the trade of Wilson included Jody Allen stating: “We look forward to welcoming our new players and to everyone being fully engaged while working our hardest to win every single day. I trust our leadership to take us into the future, and know we all wish Russell the very best.”

Carroll said after the Wilson trade: “I think it is worth mentioning, we have had tremendous support from our ownership. Jody was incredibly tuned in.

“You guys have heard me talk before, but I’m going to say it again because it just happened all over again through this process. She supported us, challenged us, demanded that we were sure in what we were doing and could account for all of the thoughts, the background, and all of the work that we needed to do to put this together. But when it came right down to it, she said, ‘I see what this is doing to you guys. John, you’re back in your wheelhouse, Pete, you are back in your wheelhouse.’ ...

“She saw it in me, too, the team is going to be a little bit younger here right off of the bat because you are adding so many draft picks that it goes right back to where we started with our program. We were the youngest team in history to win a Super Bowl. We remember that. There is some makeup to that. There is some design to that, and it is exciting to us to understand that we are in that.

“Her support just made it where we functioned right through the process and were able to pull this thing all together.”