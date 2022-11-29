Seahawks safety Ryan Neal has chance to return in time to face Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Ryan Neal sustained the team’s only injury Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving the matchup early in overtime.

Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide an update on Neal’s status during his press conference on Monday.

“He’s a little banged up. His elbow is the lead concern, but he did bang his shoulder as well, so we will be taking care of both,” Carroll told reporters. “His elbow is of more concern. They think he’s going to be okay, he might miss a couple of days here, but I think he will have a chance to play this weekend. That’s really good news for what it looked like.

“We were concerned that it might be more than that.”

The Seahawks will need to keep an eye on the safety throughout the week as he recovers from his injuries but hopefully Neal won’t have to miss much time.

Seattle players have an off day Tuesday before returning to practice to prepare to face the Rams on the road in Week 13.

