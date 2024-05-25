Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins talks about Mike Macdonald’s scheme

There are plenty of new faces in the Emerald City this year, especially at the safety position. Gone are Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. In their place, is former Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars safety, Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jenkins signed a two-year contract with the Seahawks this spring after being released by the Jaguars. Now he joins a Seattle team looking to revamp its lackluster defense under newly minted head coach Mike Macdonald.

Recently, Macdonald spoke to the media about installing his defensive scheme. Macdonald was positive, explaining how spirits were high and they were taking their time to build a proper foundation. To follow Macdonald, the media then heard from one of his players to get their perspective on how things are going.

Jenkins’ comments can be seen in the Tweet below.

New #Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins with a good summary of what new coach Mike Macdonald’s defensive system seeks to do to offenses. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/FCVfgo3YwA — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 22, 2024

Jenkins played in all 34 regular season games the previous two years for Jacksonville, including two playoff games during the 2022 postseason. His durability and veteran presense will be crucial for a Seahawks team looking to enter into a new era.

