Seahawks safety Joey Blount carted off at training camp with back injury

According to Greg Bell at the News Tribune – and also reported by Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times – Seahawks safety Joey Blount has been carted off the field at the team’s training camp practice.

Both of their accounts indicate that Blount appears to have suffered a back injury while trying to break up a pass.

Seahawks safety Joey Blount carted out of training camp practice 10. Looked like he jammed/slammed his lower back breaking up a pass in red-zone scrimmage — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 7, 2023

We say it all the time here, but the guys on that back end are playing a very dangerous and often thankless position. Fans should remember that when they give Jamal Adams for missing the time that he has. Let’s hope that Blount’s injury is a minor one and he’ll be back out there soon.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks updated 90-man roster by jersey number going into Preseason

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 7 takeaways from Sunday’s practice

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire