Advertisement

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is trending for all the wrong reasons

Tim Weaver
·6 min read
1

The greatest athlete of all time preferred to spend his leisure hours drinking brown liquor, playing blackjack and enjoying the company of women. Had we the same resources, we’d likely be spending our days off in much the same way. However, some folks have a different idea about what constitutes a good time on a Friday night. Why a professional athlete would maintain a social media account is beyond our reckoning, but it’s a different generation.

For example, Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams is trending on Twitter right now for all the wrong reasons. We have long-since made peace with the fact that Adams is not the greatest coverage safety in the world, and accepted that he impacts the game in other ways. For example, Adams posted the highest pass rush grade on the team on Thursday night and made his usual couple of stops behind the line of scrimmage. However, there was also the obligatory lapse in coverage – this time coming against tight end Jake Ferguson in the end zone. Now, Adams is getting roasted for his coverage skills yet again.

It doesn’t end there, though. Apparently one of the folks who have needled Adams online for his coverage lapses is a Jets beat reporter. For some reason Adams decided to respond in a bizarre and cruel way, mocking a picture of the reporter’s wife on his Instagram account. Adams has since deleted the post, but he’s still getting blasted online for both his behavior and his poor performance…

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Seahawks go all-defense in this 2024 NFL mock draft

Best and worst PFF grades for the Seahawks this week

Watch: What the Seahawks told the media after the game

Twitter reacts to overzealous officiating on Thursday night

Studs and duds for the Seahawks from their loss to Cowboys

5 takeaways from Seattle’s 41-35 loss to Dallas in Week 13

55 photos of the Seattle Seahawks wearing their throwbacks

7 highlights for the Seahawks against Cowboys this week

12 famous celebrities who are fans of the Seattle Seahawks

2024 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Michigan QB at 22

12 outstanding individual PFF grades for Seattle this week

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire