Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is trending for all the wrong reasons

The greatest athlete of all time preferred to spend his leisure hours drinking brown liquor, playing blackjack and enjoying the company of women. Had we the same resources, we’d likely be spending our days off in much the same way. However, some folks have a different idea about what constitutes a good time on a Friday night. Why a professional athlete would maintain a social media account is beyond our reckoning, but it’s a different generation.

For example, Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams is trending on Twitter right now for all the wrong reasons. We have long-since made peace with the fact that Adams is not the greatest coverage safety in the world, and accepted that he impacts the game in other ways. For example, Adams posted the highest pass rush grade on the team on Thursday night and made his usual couple of stops behind the line of scrimmage. However, there was also the obligatory lapse in coverage – this time coming against tight end Jake Ferguson in the end zone. Now, Adams is getting roasted for his coverage skills yet again.

It doesn’t end there, though. Apparently one of the folks who have needled Adams online for his coverage lapses is a Jets beat reporter. For some reason Adams decided to respond in a bizarre and cruel way, mocking a picture of the reporter’s wife on his Instagram account. Adams has since deleted the post, but he’s still getting blasted online for both his behavior and his poor performance…

Ferg told Jamal Adams give me your lunch money .. oh you got new shoes? Run me that too 😂 https://t.co/Xd4K1xKKh3 pic.twitter.com/Fy2yLumePd — J Tuck (@jtuck151) December 2, 2023

I see Jamal Adams is trending once again. Funny how he only trends because of controversy or giving up big plays… Remember this terrific play by Kupp on Adams in the 2020 Wild Card round? Some things never change I guess #Liability #Overrated @Prez pic.twitter.com/KFBwbE71Pq — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) December 2, 2023

#Jets fans trying to convince @Connor_J_Hughes to respond to Jamal Adams: pic.twitter.com/l4K1BxS4RP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 2, 2023

I’ve covered a lot of players through the years. Never met any who was more of a phony than Jamal Adams. I always thought he was a bad guy. Today he proved he is even worse than I thought. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams has Ferg, Kittle and Goedert on the schedule all in a row. pic.twitter.com/H1GumXdcgr — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) December 2, 2023

Jamal Adams this season 🔥🔥🔥 0 INTs 🙌😱

0 sacks 💪👀

0 forced fumbles 🏈💨

1 neurologist assaulted 😡👊🧠

3 salty tweets 🧂📲 Best in the nation @Prez 😈💯 pic.twitter.com/aqtK2iiqn8 — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) December 2, 2023

Imagine being so insecure with your own game, you gotta take a cheap shot at someone. The life of #JamalAdams pic.twitter.com/WNBUtOl4XF — Scantic Antiques (@ScanticAntiques) December 2, 2023

The Jamal Adams trade was a certified catastrophic disaster on day one. Purely on the compensation terms alone. The injuries? Unlucky, sure. But going after some dude’s family just because he can’t tolerate criticism online is absolute loser behavior. — Evan Hill (@EvanHillHB) December 2, 2023

Jamal Adams just stood on the field and let Ferguson stare him down after scoring the game winning TD in his face. Waited til the next day and then took that anger out on….. a Jets beat reporter's wife on twitter. What a bitch lol #luv — Mike (@TheMikeDonnelly) December 1, 2023

Pete Carroll at his presser today: "Yeah, we're working through it… he [Jamal Adams] is week to week with a 'legit' case of being ass." — Diane Taylor 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SeaDeeTaylor) December 2, 2023

Connor Hughes trying to get the higher ups at SNY to authorize a hit on Jamal Adams. pic.twitter.com/rAb3evU7Th — JetsSopranos (@JetsSopranos) December 2, 2023

For a few brief hours yesterday, #Jets Twitter—from the Zach truthers to the Fire Saleh folks—put aside their differences and were united with one goal in mind: Slander Jamal Adams. I gotta say it warmed my heart to see everyone come together like that pic.twitter.com/sIFQG14Eg3 — Conor Sheeran (@conor__sheeran) December 2, 2023

Jamal Adams still showing everyone that he is a clown. In other news, water is still wet. — Irish Jets Fans (@irishjetsfans) December 2, 2023

“Who is Jake Ferguson to you?” Jamal Adams: pic.twitter.com/15pECXaBf0 — Andrew Brown (@AndyonFAWCES) December 1, 2023

every NFL Wide Reciever when they see Jamal Adams in coverage pic.twitter.com/TwzblHymX8 — Quez (@QuezIsGodly) December 1, 2023

I don’t like you but I hate Jamal Adams a lot. pic.twitter.com/VJ6WUThOom — 🗯 (@Kagudeloo) December 2, 2023

A) Jamal Adams @prez is the absolute worst and one of the most wildly insecure to ever touch the field 2) going after a beat reporters family is an absolute fucking SCUMBAG move d) that girl is pretty — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 1, 2023

Jamal adams in coverage pic.twitter.com/03csNt19h1 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 1, 2023

Do you know what kind of amazing piece of shit you have to be to rally Jets twitter around any of their beat writers? Jamal Adams is on another level… — Mike (@TheMikeDonnelly) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams was cold for posting bro wife because Jake Ferguson was cooking him on Thursday. No need to go there. Should've kept it football. — William Spencer III (@hype_phinest) December 2, 2023

The #Cowboys dodged a major bullet by not trading for Jamal Adams in every way possible. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams in coverage pic.twitter.com/nDda6hnhdO — Prez (@preztaughtyou) December 1, 2023

I will never get over the Seahawks staying out of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade sweepstakes only to give up two firsts and a third for Jamal Adams 10 months later pic.twitter.com/lqQvzcHpke — Parker (@ParkerLewisNFL) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams is a known loser. That’s pretty much all he ever does. — Based Garrett (@BoomerGarrett) December 2, 2023

Jamal Adams called a reporters wife ugly and media is flipping out lol was it nice? No, but they calling for this mans head 😂 Athletes are literally the most emotionally driven people on the planet and y’all surprised when they react poorly to criticisms written daily about them — M I C A H (@MLPaschall6) December 2, 2023

I find it hilarious that Jamal Adams deleted the tweet he was getting cooked for good reason his PR people probably walked into the room like Troy from community pic.twitter.com/IQVxbdQZhK — Mike 😃 💯 (@nyjetsfanmike) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams in coverage pic.twitter.com/cEd4AbRPMR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 1, 2023

Jamal Adams looking at Twitter this morning pic.twitter.com/uHlKwDz1aR — A$AP YOUNG BAKLAVA, Esq. (Alpha Male)😁 (@yaboiiiAO) December 2, 2023

Jamal Adams blocked me years ago when he said the #Jets caused him to get "onset depression", like that's how depression works He was a bad person then, & clearly he still is Be better @Prez Be a lot better pic.twitter.com/kQT4b47dxi — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 1, 2023

Good to see that Jamal Adams is still a bigger liability in pass coverage than Ryan Gosling in Remember the Titans 😂 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) December 1, 2023

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

