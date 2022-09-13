Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers ‘serious injury’ in win over Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks scored a major win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night but it may have come at a cost. Safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field in the first half and was unable to return to the game.

During his postgame press conference, coach Pete Carroll said Adams had hurt his knee – likely his quadriceps tendon – and that it was serious.

“He hurt his knee tonight,” Carroll told reporters. “Not a typical knee injury. His quadricep tendon I think got damaged. He got hurt.

“So, it’s a serious injury.”

Carroll had no further details at the time.

