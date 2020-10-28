Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to return to limited practice on Wednesday

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was able to provide some good news Wednesday afternoon when he announced that safety Jamal Adams would be returning to limited practice on Wednesday.

Adams has missed the last three games with a groin injury and he remains uncertain for the Week-8 contest against the 49ers. His resumption of light work, however, is a positive sign for the Seahawks.

“He’s going to be practicing in a limited fashion for the first time today,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters during his press conference. “So we’ll see what that means and see how he goes and tomorrow will be a really important day for him. As will Friday. We are going one day at a time and we are mixing him in in the preparation with the thought that there is a chance.

“But we are going to just have to wait and see how he does.”

Wednesday’s official practice participation report will be released later in the afternoon.

