Seahawks safety Jamal Adams battling shoulder injury on short week

The Seattle Seahawks gave up significant draft capital – including two first-round picks – to land starting star safety Jamal Adams ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

Adams, who is finally back on the field after a lingering groin injury kept him sidelined for weeks, suffered yet another blow Sunday against the Rams.

“I was in a lot of pain, I won’t sit here and lie to you,” Adams told reporters after the game. “You know, still in a lot of pain, but it is what it is. I signed up to play this game of football.”

The safety briefly left the matchup in the first quarter nursing his shoulder but was able to return. With the Seahawks on a short week ahead of the Thursday-night bout with the Cardinals, Adams will have to pull off a very quick recovery.

“It’s pretty hard, I will say,” Adams said of playing through the injury. “I was out there with one arm, pretty much the whole game. But, I’m a warrior man. Whatever it takes. It’s never about me, it’s about this team. I’m going to do whatever I can to get out there.

“As long as my legs are moving, I’m going to find a way.”

Seattle takes on Arizona Thursday night in primetime at CenturyLink Field.

Related