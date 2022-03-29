Seahawks safety doesn’t take kindly to Matt Judon recruiting DK Metcalf

Linebacker Matt Judon may want to put “recruiting director” on his resume, but so far, he wouldn’t have much to show for himself, with the New England Patriots star failing to bring aboard many free agents. In fact, he didn’t recruit any of the Patriots’ signings (Malcolm Butler, Ty Montgomery and Terrance Mitchell).

But the man has been persistent. With chatter about a potential DK Metcalf trade, Judon is pushing to drive interest on Twitter. But Judon hit a new roadblock. It’s not just that Metcalf isn’t responding. It’s that Judon’s tweet drew the interest of a different Seattle Seahawks player, safety Quandre Diggs. He did not want to see Metcalf go.

Stop it.. if he gone i’m gone. https://t.co/BDJbrKnylK — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 29, 2022

Judon has made for good entertainment in what has been an otherwise quiet offseason.

