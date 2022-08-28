Seahawks make safe decision with Geno Smith as starter

The Seattle Seahawks finished a rather disappointing preseason with a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, finishing the stretch of exhibition games 0-3. However, clarity was achieved – for the time being – at the game’s most important position.

Following the loss to Dallas, head coach Pete Carroll officially named longtime Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith the starter. Smith will the reins against the visiting Denver Broncos in the return of Russell Wilson in Week 1.

There are likely fans who may not be thrilled about the decision. Smith certainly isn’t the flashiest or more interesting option, but he’s the safer choice. In this preseason, and in relief of Wilson last year – Smith has shown to be a competent starter. Given his experience in the NFL as a whole and his time with the Seahawks, there is a confidence Smith won’t make the drastic and wild error. The same cannot be said about his now-backup, Drew Lock.

Lock unquestionably has a higher ceiling than Smith does at this point in their careers. This was showcased by Lock’s brilliant touchdown throw to Penny Hart in the first quarter. Unfortunately, Lock’s basement is considerably lower than Smith’s as well, evidenced by the fact he also threw three interceptions against the bottom of Dallas’ defensive depth chart and barely completed over 50% of his throws.

Perhaps Lock finds himself in the starting position at some point this year. Maybe he will find a new career path in the Emerald City. However, given the time he missed this offseason with COVID-19 and limited action in the preseason, it’s hard to determine if we’d be getting a new Lock or the same as usual.

For now, the safe and smart decision to roll with Geno Smith is the best course of action for the Seattle Seahawks.

