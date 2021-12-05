The Seahawks and 49ers are playing one of the stranger games of the NFL season. They have combined for four fumbles, two lost, and two interceptions. There has been a fake punt for a 73-yard touchdown.

Now, there is a safety to tie the score.

The second half opened with Travis Benjamin fumbling the kickoff as Nick Bellore forced it and Travis Homer, who had the fake punt for a touchdown, recovered it at the San Francisco 26.

Six plays later, on third-and-four from the 5, Russell Wilson hit tight end Gerald Everett in the hands in the end zone. Everett twice tipped it in the air while lying on the ground and K'Waun Williams intercepted it.

The 49ers took over on their own 4 after Everett’s second miscue of the day. He lost a fumble that led to a 24-yard touchdown drive by San Francisco in the first half.

After two runs for 2 yards by Elijah Mitchell, on third-and-eight, Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked in the end zone by Carlos Dunlap.

The teams now are tied 23-23.

Seahawks sack Jimmy Garoppolo in end zone, tying the game at 23-23 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk