Seahawks’ Russell Wilson shows he is human in disappointing loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Every once in a while, Russell Wilson actually looks human.

The Buffalo Bills outlasted the Seahawks, 44-34, handing Seattle its second loss of the regular season.

Coming into Sunday's game, the Seahawks defense has been a cause for concern - especially on the pass coverage, and it certainly showed today.

The Bills offense was led by quarterback Josh Allen, who was 31-of-of-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Usually, that calls for Wilson to perform at an extraordinary level to keep the Seahawks even close to the opposing team.

Sadly, that was not the case and Wilson turned the ball over more than usually. It didn’t help that that he was pressured heavily by this Bills defense.

Wilson turned the ball over four times against the Bills (two interceptions and two fumbles) in a performance you do not see often by the quarterback.

It was Wilson’s first game with four turnovers since 2016. It also is something to add that Wilson was knocked down 16 times by the Bills defense, which is the most hits against a QB all season long.

It was just an unusual football game, we just don’t turn the ball over like that. But we did today.

Pete Carroll after 44-34 loss to Bills

What has been working for the Seahawks all year is this: The defense tries to play at its best, and if they don’t play well, Wilson is there to save the day.

Despite the ugly loss, Wilson threw for 390 yards and had three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). DK Metcalf caught seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, as the duo continued their stellar run together this season.

“We’ve just got to get cleaner,’’ Wilson said after the game. “I think that’s the thing about this game more than anything else rather than trying to make up reasons or whatever. We scored 34 points. We’re a pretty good offense. But I think that we can be better, you know. And today we needed to score 42, and that’s the reality of it.’’

As you can already expect from Wilson, he is more than positive that the Seahawks will bounce back in their next game.

“We’re still in a good position,’’ Wilson said. “We’re still in the driver’s seat. … We’ve just got to stay focused on the mission of staying together and doing what we can do best and staying locked in on that.’’

The Seahawks will turn the page on this one, and focus on now on the Los Angeles Rams (5-3), who are coming off their bye in Week 10.