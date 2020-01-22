Seahawks Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin start Pro Bowl practice in Orlando

The Seattle Seahawks are taking over Orlando.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin will represent the Seahawks in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, but before they take the field, they are partaking in fan meet-and-greets, making their rounds with the media and practicing with their NFC team for the first time.

Russell Wilson participates with a magician at #nflprobowl pic.twitter.com/uYuAL3XY6H — CharlotteVibe (@charlottevibe) January 22, 2020

Another look at the insane mob of fans around Wilson.

Somebody wants @Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson's autograph. Actually, a lot of people do. One of the most popular players at the @NFLProBowl pic.twitter.com/pbRa4TQ0oU — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) January 22, 2020

Requisitado!



Russell Wilson já está em Orlando para a semana do Pro Bowl e atendeu diversos fãs 👏🏈 #SuperBowlNaESPN pic.twitter.com/nMHy7Eb9kY



— Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) January 22, 2020

Wilson was seen signing autographs for the fans and snapping photos with New Orleans Saints quarterback and friend Drew Brees. He also brought his stepson, Future, to participate in the day's festivities.

Shaquill Griffin was suited up and ready for his first NFL Pro Bowl practice this week.

Shaquill Griffin takes a quick break from practice to check in with the NFL Pro Bowl fans. #UCF #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/5ChO6Lwfk6 — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) January 22, 2020

Griffin was also seen with his brother, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, because of course. Two Griffins is always better than one.

.@ShaquillG brought brother @ShaquemGriffin to NFC Pro Bowl practice. Shaquem told me, "He had no choice!" They've experienced literally everything together - playing at nearby @UCF_Football and now the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tn0Br9HtSL — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 22, 2020

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also made time for the fans on Wednesday. Carroll and his staff will coach the NFC Team in the Pro Bowl game.

