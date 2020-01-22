Seahawks Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin start Pro Bowl practice in Orlando
The Seattle Seahawks are taking over Orlando.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin will represent the Seahawks in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, but before they take the field, they are partaking in fan meet-and-greets, making their rounds with the media and practicing with their NFC team for the first time.
Russell Wilson participates with a magician at #nflprobowl pic.twitter.com/uYuAL3XY6H
— CharlotteVibe (@charlottevibe) January 22, 2020
In the huddle with @DangeRussWilson#GoHawks x #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/fEfHkrOtnT
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 22, 2020
Bringing competition Wednesday to the #ProBowl#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/N0pXAu3vyV
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 22, 2020
Another look at the insane mob of fans around Wilson.
Somebody wants @Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson's autograph. Actually, a lot of people do. One of the most popular players at the @NFLProBowl pic.twitter.com/pbRa4TQ0oU
— Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) January 22, 2020
Requisitado!
Russell Wilson já está em Orlando para a semana do Pro Bowl e atendeu diversos fãs 👏🏈 #SuperBowlNaESPN pic.twitter.com/nMHy7Eb9kY
— Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) January 22, 2020
Wilson was seen signing autographs for the fans and snapping photos with New Orleans Saints quarterback and friend Drew Brees. He also brought his stepson, Future, to participate in the day's festivities.
@drewbrees @DangeRussWilson with their boys and future QB's!!! Look out #NFL @Saints @Seahawks #ProBowl @PlayerInsiders pic.twitter.com/RByXdiMcwQ
— Allintheballs (@allintheballs) January 22, 2020
.@DangeRussWilson brought Future to Pro Bowl practice https://t.co/JZdaIobv4Z pic.twitter.com/DyMV53yGK1
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 22, 2020
Shaquill Griffin was suited up and ready for his first NFL Pro Bowl practice this week.
Shaquill Griffin takes a quick break from practice to check in with the NFL Pro Bowl fans. #UCF #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/5ChO6Lwfk6
— J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) January 22, 2020
Blessed to be back in Orlando! 🙏🏾 #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/eK6ap0UTGo
— Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) January 22, 2020
Griffin was also seen with his brother, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, because of course. Two Griffins is always better than one.
.@ShaquillG brought brother @ShaquemGriffin to NFC Pro Bowl practice. Shaquem told me, "He had no choice!" They've experienced literally everything together - playing at nearby @UCF_Football and now the Seahawks pic.twitter.com/tn0Br9HtSL
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 22, 2020
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also made time for the fans on Wednesday. Carroll and his staff will coach the NFC Team in the Pro Bowl game.
.@PeteCarroll in the 🏡 and ready for the day! #GoHawks x #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/Yoyez7BUO2
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 22, 2020
