Seahawks Russell Wilson, Shaquill Griffin start Pro Bowl practice in Orlando

Lindsey Wisniewski

The Seattle Seahawks are taking over Orlando.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin will represent the Seahawks in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, but before they take the field, they are partaking in fan meet-and-greets, making their rounds with the media and practicing with their NFC team for the first time.

Another look at the insane mob of fans around Wilson.

Wilson was seen signing autographs for the fans and snapping photos with New Orleans Saints quarterback and friend Drew Brees. He also brought his stepson, Future, to participate in the day's festivities.

Shaquill Griffin was suited up and ready for his first NFL Pro Bowl practice this week.

Griffin was also seen with his brother, Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, because of course. Two Griffins is always better than one. 

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also made time for the fans on Wednesday. Carroll and his staff will coach the NFC Team in the Pro Bowl game. 

Stay locked into NBC Sports Northwest for more exciting updates leading up to the Pro Bowl game! 

