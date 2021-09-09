Seahawks Russell Wilson ranks No. 6 of QB starters entering Week 1

There is no arguing that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of the best in the game but Seattle’s signal-caller enters the regular season ranked at No. 6 out of all starters at his position.

Around the NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal just released his QB 1 index for Week 1 and had the following to say about Wilson and his placement on the list.

“It’s possible to recognize that Wilson bears responsibility for his performance down the stretch last season — probably the worst he’s played since his rookie year — and to recognize that he’s likely to bounce back to form,” Rosenthal writes. “New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron should put Wilson in more advantageous situations, even if there are some early growing pains.”

Patrick Mahomes topped the rankings, followed by Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson, all who beat out Wilson to land in Rosenthal’s top 5.

Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks have their first regular-season test this Sunday when they face the Colts in Indianapolis.

