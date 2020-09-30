Seahawks' Russell Wilson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seattle Seahawks fans wanted their team to ‘let Russ cook,’ and he is doing just that.

For the second time in three weeks, Russell Wilson has been named the NFC offensive player of the week for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Wilson threw for 315 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Cowboys. His 27-of-40 passing (67.5%) was actually loved for the veteran quarterback, but he did however finish the game with a 130.7 passer rating.

Despite the Seahawks pass defense struggling, and his partner in crime Chris Carson out with an injury, Wilson is still able to carry this team and proves he can handle it time and time again.

With 14 touchdowns through three games, which is the most in that span of time in NFL history, and just one interception, the Seahawks remain undefeated and don’t look like they are slowing down anytime soon.

Maybe this year Russell Wilson actually will get an MVP vote.... pic.twitter.com/umXAC43b3K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

The Seahawks play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Miami, and you can expect the kitchen to be wide open for Wilson as he helps the team to a 4-0 record.

