Report: Russell Wilson out 6 weeks after surgery on ruptured finger tendon

It looks like the Seattle Seahawks are going to be without Russell Wilson for a while.

The Seahawks quarterback is expected to be out approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery on his finger, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The surgery was reportedly more complicated than expected, with Wilson needing screws to stabilize the finger.

The surgery was more complicated than expected, with the need for screws complicating matters. The timetable is roughly 6 weeks, though Wilson will no doubt be determined to beat it. https://t.co/Hd5ppojiIz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

The surgery treated a ruptured finger tendon, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilson exited Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter, when his hand collided with the hand of Rams star Aaron Donald on a pass. His middle finger could be seen bending back to a painful degree.

Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith filled in for Wilson under center and impressed for the most part, nearly leading Seattle to a comeback win before a game-sealing interception. With Wilson now at least a month, Smith figures to start at quarterback for the Seahawks for the foreseeable future.

Bad news for the Seahawks

Wilson's surgery means the end of his impressive ironman streak, as he had previously started 149 straight games across 10 seasons to open his career. So far this season, he has passed for 1,196 yards with a 72.0 completion percentage, 10 touchdowns and one interception. His 9.6 yards per passing attempt currently leads the NFL.

Wilson getting sidelined for more than a month is the latest development in a rough start to the season for the Seahawks. The team currently sits in last place in the NFC West at 2-3, with the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals and 4-1 Rams looking like they will be tough to catch.

Making the situation even more unfortunate is that the Seahawks don't have their own first-round pick in next year's draft, having sent it to the New York Jets in the Jamal Adams trade.