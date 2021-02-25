Seahawks' Russell Wilson might waive his no-trade clause for these four teams

Russell Wilson would prefer to remain in Seattle, his agent said, despite frustrations with the Seahawks organization. (Jennifer Stewart / Associated Press)

Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, his agent stated Thursday after an article was published describing frustrations the star quarterback has with the team he has led to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

But, agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN that Wilson has provided the Seahawks with a list of four teams for which he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause should Seattle decide it wants to part ways with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The lucky four? The Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

But Rodgers noted that Wilson would prefer to stay in Seattle. An article in the Athletic earlier Thursday may have caused some to question whether that was still the case.

According to the article, Wilson has become increasingly frustrated with the organization for a number of reasons, including the amount of punishment he takes every year behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines, his role in coach Pete Carroll's offense and his lack of a voice in the team's direction and personnel decisions. The article tells of one instance last season when Wilson stormed out of a meeting with coaches after they dismissed his suggestions for helping the Seahawks' struggling offense.

The article mentions a comment Wilson made in 2018 during negotiations for his current $140-million contract: “I’m not sure if the Seahawks are going to let me get away. I love Seattle. Seattle is a special place.”

But it also includes a quote from a source close to Wilson that indicates the situation may have changed since then. Asked if Wilson would be playing for Seattle in 2021, the source replied, "Good question ... ."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.