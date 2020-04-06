Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has framed Joe Montana 49ers jersey at home

Russell Wilson probably will never receive anything more than begrudging respect from 49ers fans, barring a Richard Sherman-esque turn. They have to like his taste in quarterbacks, though.

The Seattle Seahawks star revealed to NBC Sports' Mike Tirico on "Lunch Talk Live" on Monday that he has a framed Joe Montana jersey in his home weight room.

"We got [Wayne] Gretzky," Wilson told Tirico (via NBC Sports Northwest). "He's obviously, arguably the greatest hockey player of all time. [Michael Jordan] behind us, that's a good one. I've gotten to know him over the years. I've gotten to be pretty close to him, gotten to know Joe [Montana] a little bit too."

Let's follow Wilson's logic here. Gretzky and Jordan, respectively, are widely considered the greatest hockey and basketball players of all time (no disrespect to Mario Lemieux or LeBron James).

Montana's jersey is right up there with the two, so Wilson seems to agree with his biggest rivals' fan base as to who the NFL's best-ever quarterback -- if not player -- is. The jersey placement next to two other GOATs seems too conspicuous to be a coincidence.

Wilson's high regard for Montana won't win him any converts among the Faithful, but perhaps they'll ease up on the boos the next time he takes the field at Levi's Stadium.

