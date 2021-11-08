Seahawks’ Russell Wilson cleared to play against Packers

The Seattle Seahawks got some good news after their bye week.

On Monday, Russell Wilson and his broken finger were cleared to play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

Now that Wilson has received the green light, the question remains whether Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will clear COVID-19 protocols and be able to play in the game.

Wilson injured his finger against the Los Angeles Rams in a Thursday night game. These are the first games Wilson has missed in his career.

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the finger surgery Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson in October, officially cleared him today to play Sunday at Green Bay, per source. Wilson is back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

When the injury occurred, Dr. Shin spoke about the prognosis.

In a statement, Dr. Shin said, “Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams. He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. He had successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center to repair both injuries. He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season.”