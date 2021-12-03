Seahawks' Russell Wilson cites Steph Curry, Warriors in overcoming adversity

Russ cites Steph, Warriors in Seahawks overcoming adversity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks franchise appears to be at an impasse, even with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson back out on the field.

Sitting at the bottom of the NFC West this late in the season for the first time in what seems like forever, the Seahawks (3-8) are free-falling out of the playoff picture.

Losers of six of their last seven games, the Seahawks face a tough test against the resurgent, arch-rival 49ers in Week 13.

Looking to immediately turn the Seahawks' season around, Wilson remains inspired after watching what Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been able to do in the NBA this season. Having battled adversity the previous two seasons, Golden State currently is tied for the best record in the league (18-3).

"I think about this season, I think about -- I love watching the Warriors play for example -- and I think about their 2019 season," Wilson told reporters Thursday afternoon. "They went through some tough moments there, but I also think about where they are today. I think about how good they are, and how Steph Curry kept battling in the midst of being injured or whatever it may be.

"My résumé shows that I'm an overcomer, I'm going to keep being one. So I have no doubt, I have tremendous confidence in who I am, where I am, what I'm going to be, how I'm going to be, how I'm going to get better every day, my craft and how our football team is going to get better because there is no other choice."

The 49ers have won three straight games and are surging towards a late-season playoff push. San Francisco is firing on all cylinders, and will certainly present the Seahawks with one of their biggest tests all season.

Sunday is shaping up for yet another exciting duel between these two rivals in Seattle.

