Seahawks running back rotation will be dictated by ‘flow of game’

The Seattle Seahawks have a new offensive look this season, not only with Geno Smith at quarterback but also with some changes in the backfield – namely, the addition of rookie Ken Walker III.

Seattle selected the running back in the second round of this year’s draft out of Michigan State. Now that he’s nearly recovered from the hernia surgery he underwent this summer, more opportunities will be opened up for Walker on gamedays.

Offensive coordinator was asked about how the rotation might look going forward between Walker and veteran Rashaad Penny, who has finally earned himself the starting nod.

“The balance is going to come throughout the course of the games and throughout the flow of the games,” Waldron told reporters on Thursday. “Ken did a good job of battling back from his deal early on two weeks or three weeks ago. He has worked himself right back into there. Again, it comes back to the point of getting some more plays run, getting more runs off, and we would like to get both of those guys involved.”

Waldron was the first to admit that Seattle’s run game hasn’t exactly been stellar so far and getting things moving on the ground, in general, is key. The Seahawks OC isn’t going to stick to an exact assignment, however.

“There will always be the element of one guy is playing well or feeling out how the course of the game is going,” Waldron continued. “I don’t think it is an exact scripted amount of this guy is going to get exactly this or it is exactly that.

“It’s just within the flow of the game, how are those guys doing knowing that we want to get both of those guys involved?”

Waldron and his running backs’ next chance to get the ground game going comes this Sunday afternoon when the Seahawks host the Falcons at home.

