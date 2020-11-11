Seahawks’ running back Rashaad Penny signals he’s close to returning to action originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hasn’t necessarily hinted on when Rashaad Penny will return to the field, but the running back sounds confident he will back sooner than expected.

Penny took the time to hop on social media and said he has entered the “home stretch” of his knee surgery.

home stretch. Thank You GOD💙 — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) November 10, 2020

Another picture he posted had the caption “sometimes you have to take two steps back to take 10 steps forward.”

sometimes you have to take two steps back to take ten forward🏁 pic.twitter.com/75n0dv2isk — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) November 10, 2020

For the Seahawks, the return of Penny couldn’t have come at a better time with the team’s banged-up backfield.

Starting running back Chris Carson status is still uncertain, Carlos Hyde is still out with a hamstring injury, and Travis Homer has been gutting through the last two games with a knee injury.

While rookie DeeJay Dallas has been carrying the majority of the workload for the Seahawks. some running game, but it is not enough.

Sadly, it just isn’t enough. Dallas has produced 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 27 carries. He also added six catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in those games.

If the Seahawks need more points to win games, that isn’t going to cut it.

With Penny on the way back, the Seahawks get the help they have been waiting for on the receiving end and on the rushing.

Penny’s explosiveness from the line of scrimmage, opposing teams will have to keep a close eye on him and what he does.

Before suffering a torn ACL last December, Penny produced 236 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in wins over the Eagles and Vikings.

While the Seahawks do have strong packs, none are as quick as Penny is on the field.

The Seahawks have eight games left in the season, getting Penny back on the field with help keep the Seahawks offense on a high level like they have been all season long.

Expect coach Carroll to be asked about Penny sometime this week, and we’ll see how he shows up on the injury report or if they will bring him in against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.