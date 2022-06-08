Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny healthy, best he’s ever felt

The Seattle Seahawks may be without starting running back Chris Carson during the team’s mandatory minicamp but Rashaad Penny has no problem leading the charge. For Penny, coming in without a significant injury is a really big deal.

“I mean just having a whole OTA, I mean, I think that was different for me in the past two years,” Penny said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. “I never had the chance to run around and actually get an early jump to training camp and camp for the next six weeks. I think it’s just made it more special for me to come out here and just run around and get in shape early instead of waiting until training camp to figure out my body or whatever.”

Penny has battled injuries throughout his entire NFL career. Seattle signed him to a one-year contract this year hoping to see the same flashes of the same player who found such success at the end of last season.

The running back, now healthy, is planning on capitalizing on the opportunity.

“But I feel amazing, and this is the best I’ve ever felt,” Penny told reporters. “I’m excited about this year and I can’t wait to get going.”

Penny and the rest of the Seahawks report back to the VMAC on Wednesday for the second day of minicamp.

