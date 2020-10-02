Seahawks running back Chris Carson cleared to play Week 4 in Miami

The Seattle Seahawks will have their starting running back on the field Sunday morning when they square off against the Miami Dolphins Week 4. Carson, who suffered a knee sprain in last weekend’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys, has made it through the week and been cleared to play.

“Chris Carson had an excellent week, practiced today and yesterday . . . and was able to really show he was ready,” coach Pete Carroll told KIRO’s Dori Monson on Friday morning. “He just bounced right back so we’re really happy about that.”

Carson was rolled up on by Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill and the fear was that his injury would be a serious one. Seattle can now breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks will be without a couple of key members of their defense on Sunday, as Carroll confirmed both linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) and safety Jamal Adams (groin) will be out for the Week-4 matchup in Miami.

