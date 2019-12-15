Seahawks run right down the field on Panthers

It’s almost as if the Seahawks saw a vulnerable area and attacked it.

They drove right down the field on the Panthers for an easy touchdown drive, going up 6-0 after Jason Myers missed the extra point.

The Seahawks ran it on five of their eight snaps, and Chris Carson had four of those carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Panthers have had problems stopping the run all year, and are 29th in the league against the rush (allowing 139.2 yards per game). That’s a stark contrast to their pass defense, since they’re second in the league with 47 sacks.

But when the numbers are that obvious, that’s the direction you lean.